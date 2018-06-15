An unsettling photo of Rich the Kid was posted on his Instagram account in which the Queens-born MC is seen laying in a hospital bed after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint and assaulted, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the rapper was at the home of his girlfriend, Tori Brixx, when masked men stormed inside the house, demanding cash and jewelry. The men allegedly assaulted the rapper before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In related news, the Rich Forever rapper has been having a hard time. There’s the beef with Lil Uzi Vert, the ugly divorce from his wife and the insults on social medial, resulting from the former.

Rich the Kid created a buzz in 2015 with three-part mixtape called Streets on Lock with Migos. In 2016, the “Plug Walk” rapper started his own label, Rich Forever Music. Later that year, he inked a deal with Interscope Records.

Rising Brooklyn rapper Jay Critch is the first artist on Kid’s Rich Forever Music label. Together, they’ve released their Rich Forever mixtape series. Rich the Kid released his debut album, The World is Yours in March 2018.