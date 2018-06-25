Just days after releasing “Green Gucci Suit” featuring Future, the Dade County hustler Rick Ross unveiled the brand new music video for his club-banging new single.

The music video commences with Ross in a hospital bed–a play off his recent health scares. Later, the “Idols Become Rivals” MC links with Future as the two swag-it-out in a mansion filled with thick women, wads of cash and bright jewelry.

“Green Gucci Suit” is the first single off Ross’ forthcoming Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill. The first installment of Port of Miami was released in 2006 and featured cameos from Jay-Z, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, among others.

In related Bawse news, Yung Renzel assisted in Pusha T’s Daytona album by lending a verse on King Push’s “Hard Piano.” Recently Pusha made a pitstop on the Drink Champs podcast where he spoke on working with Rick Ross.

“Because Rick Ross is one of the only rappers that I could give a beat to,” Pusha said. “I give him my beat, I give him my verse, and I know I could turn my back on that situation, and he’s gonna deliver—period. He gon’ say everything on topic, on par.”

“Sometimes I’m rapping and I may over-rap, but then you need that dichotomy for him to just nail shit like that and he kills it…” Pusha continued. “Actually, he was in Africa, Ross was in Africa, and I had said everything I wanted to say in that verse. I was like ‘Damn,’ it was feeling wack to me, writing another verse I’m like, man I’m just run-on rapping. Let me just reach out to the go-to, to Ross, and he was actually in Africa… I swear to God he sent it back in two days.”

Watch the Ryan Snyder-directed video above.