Watch Rick Ross And Future Drip Sauce In “Green Gucci Suit” Music Video
Just days after releasing “Green Gucci Suit” featuring Future, the Dade County hustler Rick Ross unveiled the brand new music video for his club-banging new single.
The music video commences with Ross in a hospital bed–a play off his recent health scares. Later, the “Idols Become Rivals” MC links with Future as the two swag-it-out in a mansion filled with thick women, wads of cash and bright jewelry.
“Green Gucci Suit” is the first single off Ross’ forthcoming Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill. The first installment of Port of Miami was released in 2006 and featured cameos from Jay-Z, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, among others.
In related Bawse news, Yung Renzel assisted in Pusha T’s Daytona album by lending a verse on King Push’s “Hard Piano.” Recently Pusha made a pitstop on the Drink Champs podcast where he spoke on working with Rick Ross.
“Because Rick Ross is one of the only rappers that I could give a beat to,” Pusha said. “I give him my beat, I give him my verse, and I know I could turn my back on that situation, and he’s gonna deliver—period. He gon’ say everything on topic, on par.”
“Sometimes I’m rapping and I may over-rap, but then you need that dichotomy for him to just nail shit like that and he kills it…” Pusha continued. “Actually, he was in Africa, Ross was in Africa, and I had said everything I wanted to say in that verse. I was like ‘Damn,’ it was feeling wack to me, writing another verse I’m like, man I’m just run-on rapping. Let me just reach out to the go-to, to Ross, and he was actually in Africa… I swear to God he sent it back in two days.”
Watch the Ryan Snyder-directed video above.