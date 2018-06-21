Rick Ross should be pulling up to the Port of Miami 2 soon. Until then, the Dade Country rapper unleashed the Future-assisted “Green Gucci Suit” to hold us over.

Over an up-tempo backdrop, Rozay raps about his lavish lifestyle. The song in it’s entirety drops tomorrow( June 22), but the track’s preview is now available on Apple Music.

In related Rick Ross news, the Mastermind MC provided a stellar verse on Pusha T’s much-talked about Daytona album, on “Hard Piano.”

King Push discussed on the Drink Champs podcast why he decided to work with Rick Ross.

“Because Rick Ross is one of the only rappers that I could give a beat to,” Pusha said. “I give him my beat, I give him my verse, and I know I could turn my back on that situation, and he’s gonna deliver—period. He gon’ say everything on topic, on par.”

“Sometimes I’m rapping and I may over-rap, but then you need that dichotomy for him to just nail shit like that and he kills it…” Pusha continued. “Actually, he was in Africa, Ross was in Africa, and I had said everything I wanted to say in that verse. I was like ‘Damn,’ it was feeling wack to me, writing another verse I’m like, man I’m just run-on rapping. Let me just reach out to the go-to, to Ross, and he was actually in Africa… I swear to God he sent it back in two days.”

Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill follows 2017’s Rather You Than Me. Ross’s debut Port of Miami was released in 2006, and featured cameos from Jay-Z, Jeezy, Lil Wayne and others.

Check out Ross and Future’s” Green Gucci Suit” below.