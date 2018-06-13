Back in February, Khalid linked with Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei for a record called, “Love Lies,” which also showed up on the Love Simon soundtrack.

Today (June 11), rapper Rick Ross hops on the song’s remix. Produced by DIGI and Charlie Handsome, Rozay opens the record with his customary slick bars.

“I see no flaws, so lets face it/ No Roseanne bars, despite the ratings/She’s independent (huh), I’m willing to spend it/Let me book the flight (boss) for the night/Before we turn the pace all we need/You inspire so much that I write,” raps the Bawse.

“Love Lie’s” debuted at No. 43 on the ‘Billboard Hot 100.’ The remix comes just days after Khalid’s and H.E.R. collaboration “This Way,” from the Superfly soundtrack, was released.

Listen to “Love Lies” above.