The Superfly soundtrack, released on June 8th, is in heavy rotation. One week after the soundtrack hit streaming services, a surprise collaboration with Rick Ross and underground legends, Smif-N-Wessun titled, “Capone Suite” has been released.

Produced by 9th Wonder, Ross comes in after a brief verse from the Duck Down reps. MMG’s bawse talks greasy about flipping chickens, large money, and compares his life to Superfly.

“Fast money traveling at light speed/Middle school could you tell that I would write these?/Aquarius came up in a house full of Pisces/Top floor of the projects we all could sightsee/Flippin’ birds until flippin’ birds would indict me,” raps Ross.

Executive produced by Future, the 13-song soundtrack features an all-star lineup of Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Khalid, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Miguel, Yung Bans, Gunna, Sleepy Brown, H.E.R. and Scar. Super Hendrix is featured on 10 of the 13 tracks.

The soundtrack was jumpstarted by singles “No Shame” with Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Walk On Minks” with Future, and “Bag” with Yung Bans and Future, and “This Way” with Khalid and H.E.R.

The original Super Fly is a classic blaxploitation movie filmed during the ’70s, and starred Ron O’Neal. The original soundtrack featured music written by and performed by Curtis Mayfield.

Listen to “Capone Suite” above.