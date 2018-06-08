Rico Nasty Inks A Deal With Atlantic Records & Announces ‘Nasty’ Mixtape

Today has been a great day for DMV rapper, Rico Nasty. The “iCarly” rapper snagged a cover story with the good folks over at The Fader, and she announced the birthday–June 15– of her sixth mixtape, Nasty, as well as her new deal with Atlantic Records.

During the interview, the mother of two discussed her father, balancing her music career and mommy duties.

I used to think that he played a very big role [in my career] because he was a rapper. But as I get older, I realized that he was just my dad.”

I’ve been Rico since 10th grade. And a lot of shit comes with being Rico. Her life is a lot different than Maria’s. Maria (Nasty’s birth name Maria Kelly) was afraid of everything. Like, afraid of the dumbest shit. Like Roller coasters.

The Hey Arnold rapper took to her Instagram to announce her deal with Atlantic Records.

The Largo, Maryland native got her start writing poetry before venturing off into raps. The off-kilter creative first garnered national attention with underground hits “iCarly,” “Iggady [Remix], and “Hey Arnold,”in which Lil Yachty hopped on the remix. She then went on to release mixtapes Sugar Trap, The Rico Story, Tales of Tacobella, and others.

Check Sugar Trap 2 below.

