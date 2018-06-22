Curated playlists often strike a Top 40 flow, but the ‘#ListenToBlackWomen, Literally’ collection does more than make you bop your head.

Brought together by media maven Deanii “Scottie Beam” Scott, the playlist features some of the most promising women in hip-hop, R&B and everything in between. Some of the artists on the polished playlist include Bronx femcee Maliibu Miitch (“Give Her Some Money”), Oakland’s Kamaiyah (“Addicted to Ballin”), R&B faves Ella Mai (“Boo’d Up”) and Nao (“Another Lifetime), as well as those who’ve transcend genres like Chloe x Halle (“Down”).

There’s also living legends like Janelle Monae with the Dirty Computer cut “I Like That” and fresh new tunes like Jade Novah’s “All Blue.”

Beam’s playlist stems from her Black Girl Podcast, a candid and honest series which features other industry power players like Rebecca “Bex” Francois, Sapphira Martin, Alysha Pamphile and Gia Peppers. Speaking with The Grio, Peppers explained the theme of the podcast.

“We’re just riding the ride, but we know that this is the beginning of something great,” she said. “Us coming together is a sign that black women can support each other, uplift each other and do everything people claim we don’t do as black women and make it work.”

The collection gives new levels to black girl magic as each artist speaks to matters of the heart, the turn-up and the conscious spirit.

Jam out the amazing levels of black girl magic below.

Learn more about the Black Girl Podcast here.