Jezebel reports that a second woman has accused Riff Raff of sexual misconduct. The incident reportedly when the musician came to Milwaukee for the Vans Warped Tour in 2015. Kelsey Doucette, now 20, says she was only 17 years old at the time of the incident.

According to Doucette, who detailed the encounter on Facebook and also spoke to Jezebel on the phone to recount her experience, was asked by Riff Raff at a meet-and-greet at the concert if they could exchange numbers. She says she wanted to hang out as a group with the musician and her male friends after his set. However, someone from Riff Raff’s crew said he wouldn’t feel comfortable with “having three guys in the van,” so only Doucette and her female friend went inside.

Doucette says that they went on a “tour” of his van, and Riff Raff showed her his bedroom, and she became “freaked out” by him after he closed the door behind her.

“Riff Raff began to touch her legs, her arms, put his hand on the inside of her waistband, tried to kiss her on the lips, and asked her to have sex with him,” she detailed to Jezebel. “She says he repeatedly asked if she was single and if she was on birth control.”

“‘Even though I kept swatting his hands away and stuff and just kind of nonchalantly moving them away from me, he kept trying to touch me and trying to kiss on my neck… and at that point I was like, please stop, don’t do this anymore,'” she continues. “She says Riff Raff said they could go in the shower and at one point whispered in her ear, ‘I’ll even let you have my babies.'”

A woman from Melbourne wrote on Facebook that she was drugged and raped by Riff Raff in 2013, and after the reports surfaced, his tour in Melbourne was cancelled.

“Any artist who’s out doing those things absolutely doesn’t deserve where they are,” said Doucette. “…It’s awful that these things happen, but I want people to know that there are so many people out there who will listen and understand, whether it’s a friend, a parent, a counselor, etc.”

Thught Riff Raff was cool until he brought me into his tour bus and said to me, “Let’s make a baby.” Seriously. FML. — kelsarito (@kelsey__kay) July 29, 2015