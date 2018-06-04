Since thousands of social media users saw a photo of Rihanna on the Subway alongside other famous entertainers like Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina and more, fans were hooked as to what the “Diamonds” singer had next up her sleeve. Fast forward a few months later, and the internationally-known star confirmed her high-stakes role in Ocean’s 8.

The film, which debuts June 8, stars the 30-year-old artist with a critically-acclaimed cast as they attempt to rob the Met Gala. Playing the character of Nine Ball, Rih is a tech-aficionado/hacker whose self-assured demeanor is even more accelerated by her locs.

In an interview with Refinery 29, Yusef Williams, Rihanna’s hairstylist, said her locs hold a significant meaning that’ll translate even further in the movie. “We thought it would be strong,” Williams said. “Her locs would maintain that tie to Africa. She’d keep her accent. She wasn’t just going to be some American girl in this movie. Nine Ball is still a Caribbean girl that just happens to be in America.”

Williams noted that Rihanna requested her character adorn locs. The hairstyle dates back to 2500 B.C. and went on to invent other variations like sister-locs, EBONY reports.