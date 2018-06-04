Last summer, the Internet couldn’t get enough of the steamy pics of Rihanna canoodling with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel inside a pool in Spain. According to new reports, the relationship between the entertainment mogul and the billionaire has fizzled out, and the reason behind the split couldn’t be more Rihanna.

“It was a good relationship, but now it’s over,” reports MediaTakeOut News. “Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: break[s] men’s hearts. Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”

While we can’t be mad at that reasoning (because, let’s be real, who hasn’t been tired of a man in their lives?), there’s no that the bad gal’s life is at peak-busy levels. Not only is she one of the stars in the upcoming Ocean’s 8 film, but her inclusive and ground-breaking Fenty Beauty makeup line continues to thrive. Fenty x Savage, Rih’s lingerie line, also performed remarkably well during its first few days on the market.

Fans of the musician can also expect new music, as Rihanna revealed in a Vogue interview that she’s working on two new albums. One of them, according to reports, will be a reggae album, her first since Music Of The Sun.