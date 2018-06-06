Rita Ora Shares Retro Video For “Girls” Feat. Cardi B, Charli XCX & Bebe Rexha

After the featured guest has either publicly apologized for or defended “Girls”, Rita Ora and her fellow goddesses Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha release the song’s visuals.

Directed by Helmi, the retro and futuristic clip finds Ora surrounded by beautiful women inside a garden. Dressed in intimate attire, the ladies lay on rugs and get sensual out with each other. Charli dons all white while roaming through the forest, Bebe performs in front of a mirror, and Rita dons a nude bodysuit and a crown of gold roses. Cardi appears via a hologram to deliver her verse before kissing Rita on the lips.

“Girls” was criticized by Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko for its “tone deaf” lyrics, which prompted Rita to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community. “‘Girls” was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” she said. “I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey. I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone. I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

Cardi also chimed in about the controversy. “We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song,” tweeted the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. “I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman!”

I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct “terms “to use.I learned and i stopped using it. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

