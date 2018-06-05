On the 14 year anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s death, the former president’s daughter Patti Davis wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post detailing what she thinks would be her father’s criticism of Donald Trump.

“People often ask me what he would say if he were here now. Sometimes I’m a bit glib in response, pointing out that he’d be 107 years old. Other times, I simply say he’d be pretty horrified at where we’ve come to, Davis wrote.”

Davis wrote in length about the president’s language warning citizens of its divisive tone.

“He would plead with Americans to recognize that the caustic, destructive language emanating from our current president is sullying the dream that America once was,” Davis wrote.

Davis said her father would be especially concerned with Trump’s consistent attacks of the media, and his seemingly off the cuff foreign policy. Davis also thinks her Republican father would have reservations about Congress’ dealings with Trump.

“He would be appalled and heartbroken at a Congress that refuses to stand up to a President who not only seems ignorant of the Constitution but who also attempts at every turn to dismantle and mock our system of checks and balances,” she wrote.