Former College Student Who Says She Was Raped Admits She Lied

A former Sacred Heart student alleged she’d been raped by two football players and after giving police a detailed statement of the encounter, the New York Post reports Wednesday (June 6) the 19-year-old confessed she lied.

Nikki Yovino from Long Island accepted a plea deal and will serve a reduced sentence of one year in prison; she faced six years. Yovino pled guilty to falsely reporting an incident and interfering with police. The teen agreed to the deal just as jury selection was about to begin.

“We were prepared to go to trial on the original felony charge, but after lengthy discussions with all parties involved and considering all outside factors, this was an appropriate disposition that will hopefully set a precedent about how serious the state takes this conduct,” Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tatiana Messina said to the judge presiding over the case.

Yovino said she was raped in February 2017 when she gave her statement to the Bridgeport Police. She recanted her story three months later. Originally, Yovino said the rape took place in a bathroom of an off-campus apartment, and said she was held down while the men took turns assaulting her.

“I don’t want to be in here, I don’t want to do anything,” Yovino said. of the rape.

The two men said they did have sex with her, but it was consensual. The men’s lawyer Frank Riccio II said they’re thinking about suing Yovino because of how the accusations affected their lives.

“They’re no longer in school,” Riccio said. “The loss of their education and the college experience has certainly affected them greatly, and this is all because of a very serious lie.”