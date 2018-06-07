Maggie Mamer reportedly fell on hard times when she moved in with her friend Lisa Gonzales and agreed to pay $400 a month for rent. The decision however led to her death, as the San Francisco Chronicle reports the 61-year-old’s dismembered body was found in a maggot filled plastic bag.

Police arrested Gonzales on Saturday (June 2) after Mamer was reported missing. Gonzales told law enforcement Mamer refused to move out, and on May 15, the two got into an argument.

“When asked about what happened next, the defendant informed investigators that she thinks she ‘flipped,’ but didn’t have a ‘real recollection’ of what happened,” Adam Maldonado is quoted as saying in the San Francisco prosecutor court filing. “When asked what the defendant thought took place, the defendant replied ‘probably nothing good.’ “

An initial examination of Mamer’s body showed she suffered blunt force trauma, and other sharp injuries. Her severed arms and legs were found in a storage container.

Mamer’s friend Marion Garbo Seltzer told the outlet Mamer lost her home in August 2017. But after items around the home began to go missing or were broken, Gonzales told Mamer to move out in Aril or face eviction.

“I could tell she felt panic and overwhelmed,” Seltzer said. “I suspected she didn’t have money and transportation. I had a sense she was paralyzed.”

Lisa Gonzales is reportedly being held without bail and undergoing psychiatric observation inside a San Francisco jail.