Scrappy has been hospitalized after a serious car crash in Miami on Sunday (Jun. 3).

TMZ reports that The ATL rapper and Love & Hip Hop star was found injured and nearly unconscious when police found him and his friend Ca$ino Roulette at the scene. The duo was headed from the King of Diamonds strip club when they crashed. According to the site, there’s a possibility that Roulette fell asleep at the wheel.

‘Neither could coherently explain what had happened,” TMZ writes. “The report also notes there were no witnesses … and no citations issued. Cops say the car was probably driving too fast for the conditions.”

Scrappy’s foot is broken and has to be operated on, although unlike his friend, he is not in an intensive care unit.

“@casinoroulette in here hurt too we f**ked up but God saved our lives #Godisgreat #Mercy #Grace,” wrote Scrappy on social media. According to reports, his mother Momma Dee and his wife Bambi are with him at the hospital.

“Im blessed with a wife and daughter to help me back up but God is great and we are alive thanks big God,” he continued. “#hospitalflow thank u to my moms too who came and made sure her Baybay aight and my mother in law came thru thank you too.”

Well wishes are going out to Scrappy and Ca$ino during this trying time.