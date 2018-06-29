Summertime cues the need for a slew of tunes to match both the heat and the mood. Immediately one thing of the sounds of the islands. Look no further than Sean Paul’s newest material, in which he enlists zenned-out crooner, Jhene Aiko.

On “Naked Truth,” Jhene brings her trademark sensual energy to a track birthed from parties, palm trees, and blue waters. “I was super excited to be asked to feature on this Sean Paul record,” she said of working with the Jamaica-born artist. “I’ve loved his feel-good vibes and danced to his music for years.”

“Naked Truth” is a cut from Dutty Paul’s new nine-track project, Mad Love – The Prequel. Other artists with credits on the tracklisting include Dua Lipa, Migos, Becky G, Ellie Goulding and David Guetta. Press play on the new song below.

