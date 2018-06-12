In less than two weeks, music fans of all avenues will be bundled up around five different stages underneath Iceland’s endless evening sun for Secret Solstice Festival. From June 21-24, the country’s capital city of Reykjavik will host over 80 artists across pop, EDM and hip-hop during the fifth annual musical festival.

Secret Solstice (which, by the way, will be the first major fest to go completely cashless) promises premiere entertainment with headliners like Slayer, Stormzy, Gucci Mane, Steve Aoki, Clean Bandit and George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and hometown talent like Alvia, Joey Christ and Young Caron. (Check out the full line up here.)

Below, we’ve listed the 10 rap and hip-hop artists from the United States, the United Kingdom and Iceland that we’re most excited to see take the stage.

Stormzy

After releasing his critically-acclaimed album Gang Signs And Prayer, the London grime artist is sure to set the stage ablaze, enticing both die-hard fans and new listeners alike.

Gucci Mane

ATL’s hometown hero and pop culture’s favorite new husband, Gucci Mane, is sure to bring classic tunes, his infectious swag and his trademark megawatt smile to the Valhöll Stage.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic knocked patient fans out of the water by surprise-dropping Medicaid Fraud Dogg, the collective’s first album in 38 years. Every song is its own bonafide groove, which means that heard live in a sea of people will be one hell of an experience.

6lack

R&B/hip-hop wunderkind 6lack wooed listeners from Atlanta to Iceland with his latest releases, cover and collaborations, and he’s sure to win over the crowd while on the Valhöll Stage.

GoldLink

GoldLink was a rap force to be reckoned with before “Crew,” his magical collaboration with somber singer Brent Faiyaz, but the wildly successful single sealed the deal, and will certainly guarantee a party at Secret Solstice.

J Hus

East London native, J Hus, made quite the splash with his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Common Sense, which boasts a blend of his city’s grime, dancehall and Afrobeats sounds. His Secret Solstice set will set the tone for the next level of his rise.

Maségo

Maségo, our favorite R&B and hip-hop hybrid, will be using his velvety voice and signature saxophone to bring all the jazzy vibes to Iceland.

EarthGang

From style to voice, there’s an unmistakable quirk to ATL duo EarthGang—comprised of Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot—but the most captivating thing about them (and that festival-goers will soon witness) is the meat and potatoes of their lyrical content.

J.I.D.

J.I.D. may have just gotten a nice nod from the hip-hop world as a member of XXL’s 2018 Freshman Class, but the Dreamville rapper has always had sick wordplay and a signature flow that puts skeptics to shame.

Aron Can

Although Aron Can may not have fully infiltrated American airwaves yet, the Icelandic artist and Sony Music signee with a familiar melodic-trap ambiance, is one to watch.