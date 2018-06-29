Summer festival season is in full swing, even in locales where typical summer temperatures aren’t commonplace. In Reykjavik, Iceland, where the best you’ll get on a summer day is 55 degrees and a chance of no rain, over 17,500 party people from 32 countries came out in droves for the 2018 Secret Solstice Festival. Some of the world’s biggest acts tapped to bless the various stages included Slayer, Stormzy, Gucci Mane, 6lack, Masego, GoldLink, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and more.

Whether it was being caked by Steve Aoki and grooving in the rain to George Clinton and the gang or shivering through a DJ set inside a glacier and mosh pitting with J.I.D and EarthGang, music fans were treated to a plethora of treats over the course of four days and nights underneath the midnight sun.

Flip through the photos above to see all the major moments that made the 2018 Secret Solstice one for the books.

