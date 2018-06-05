Selena Gomez is thinking about going back to her ex—again. In the new visuals for her latest single, “Back to You,” Gomez and a blonde hair co-star (with a Justin Bieber style haircut) go on an adventure in efforts to rekindle their love. The dreamy mood of the video has a retro 1960s feel to it, with beautiful interludes of nice weather, flowers and driving in an old stolen car.

The two are on a mission to spark another flame in their romance. Interestingly enough, Gomez isn’t playing herself in this video—or she refrains from doing so. At one point her love interest points out, “you look like Selena Gomez,” as she rolls her eyes in disbelief. After their adventure, they proceed to burn the car, you know, so they don’t go to jail.

It’s pretty easy to speculate that “Back to You” might be about Gomez’s on and off again ex, Justin Bieber. In 2017, when asked what’s keeping Biebs in her life, she told Billboard, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

On the heels of releasing the video, she teased fans with a slew of cute snippets of the video on Twitter: