Seven men are being held in connection with the brutal machete murder of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. According to reports, several of the suspects were picked up in New Jersey, and are expected to be extradited to New York Tuesday (June 26).

One suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez was seen wearing a dark hoodie and hanging his head as police escorted him from a Bronx criminal court. Alvarez is being held without bond and faces second-degree murder, manslaughter, assault and gang assault. During an arraignment hearing on Monday (June 25), Alvarez pled not guilty to all the charges.

Alvarez is specifically accused of dragging Junior “through the threshold.” The Passaic County prosecutor’s office released the names of six other men involved in the gruesome murder, in what investigators are calling a case of mistaken identity.

The men are 21-year-old Jose Muniz of Patterson, NJ; Jose Taverez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, and Danel Fernandez, 21 all from The Bronx; Jonika Martinez, 24 from Freeport, NY and Santiago Rodriguez, 24, also from The Bronx.

READ MORE: #JusticeForJunior: 6 Facts On The Murder Of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

A source close to the investigation told PIX11 law enforcement is also speaking with someone in the Dominican Republic who may be connected to the killing.

Affectionately known as Junior, on June 20 the teen left his Bronx home at about 11:30 PM to loan a friend $5. It’s unclear if he was heading back home when he was attacked inside a bodega on the corner of 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue. It was there he was dragged outside and slashed several and stabbed several times, the fatal blow to his neck. Surveillance footage from the attack shows Junior running towards St. Barnabus Hospital where he died.

With the help of video footage and social media, police were able to track down the men responsible. Law enforcement says the suspects being held may be part of the Dominican gang, Trinitarios.

After Monday’s wake, Junior’s mother was seen walking out of the funeral home and was met with applause from the community also shouting Junior!

“I need justice for my son,” Leandra Feliz said. “That’s my Junior baby.”