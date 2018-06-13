Chart-topping musician Shawn Mendes may be from Canada, but his roots lie in Portugal by way of his father, an immigrant from the Algarve town of Lagos.

In order to pay homage to his Portuguese lineage, the singer and instrumentalist recorded his hit “In My Blood” in Portuguese, and it will serve as the country’s official anthem for the 2018 World Cup.

In the rework of the track, which is found on his self-titled third album, the 19-year-old sings in the country’s native language. This is the first time on wax the Billboard superstar has used a language other than English.

As for who he’s rooting for in the World Cup, the answer is obvious.

“I follow Portugal and England because of my parents, who are from the two countries,” he said. “In the World Cup, I’m always cheering for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is my favorite player and probably one of my biggest inspirations.”

“Vamos, família! Força Portugal!” he wrote on Twitter after the song’s release, which translates to “Come on, family! Force Portugal!”

Mendes’ version has received a mixed response from fans. While many are praising the version, several others believe that the budding superstar could brush up a bit on his Portuguese.

Listen to the revamped version below.