Following a conversation about the shocking death of fashion designer Kate Spade on Tuesday (Jun. 5), The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood detailed her own personal experience with losing a loved one to suicide.

Underwood told the audience that her husband took his own life and left a note. According to reports, he took his own life in 1990, three years after they got married. She said that she felt for Spade’s 13-year-old daughter Bea, whom Spade’s suicide note was reportedly addressed to.

“For people who think they know, you’ll never know,” she said through tears. “You’ll never know if it’s clinical depression, you’ll never know if it’s financial stress.”

“I’m sad for [Spade’s] daughter, for that to be in the note because my husband left a note,” she continued. “And what the note does to the person who is still alive is, it shows that the person who is no longer alive has now had the final word. There’s nothing you can do about it now. And that pain…it doesn’t go away. So, I really hope that the family can come together for her daughter because it just doesn’t go away.”

She also discussed that those who need help shouldn’t run from it, and the survivors of the deceased should also ask for help to cope with the loss.

Spade, a noted handbag designer, was found hanged in her NYC home on Tuesday. She was 55 years old.