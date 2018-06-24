From one Music Matters graduate to the next, Anderson .Paak introduced fellow R&B crooner SiR for his first performance at the 2018 BET Awards (June 24). The Inglewood native sang one of his standout tracks, “War,” which is listed on his stellar sophomore project, November.

In an interview with DJ Booth, SiR said while November is rooted in the upside of love, the 11-track soundscape tackles every corner of that four-letter word. “It’s definitely about love, but it shows a lot more sides of it. The other ones were like lovey-dovey, ‘I love you’ all the way through,” he said. “This one’s like, ‘I like you a little bit, I really love you, I don’t like you at all.’ It’s got different vibes on there, it kind of moves around a lot.”

SiR is currently on tour with his label TDE. The national trek features Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock (who recently dropped his critically-acclaimed album Redemption) Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, and more. With a resume that continues to stack up references from Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Robert Glasper and more, SiR continues to align his vocals and musicianship with the best of the best

Fall in love by watching SiR’s “War” performance below.