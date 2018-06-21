On his Instagram story before his sudden death by gunshot this Monday (Jun. 18), XXXTentacion wrote that he was hoping to hold a charity event in Florida. While he did not live to carry his idea to fruition, his friend and fellow musician Ski Mask The Slump God wants to keep X’s dream alive.

“The charity event [XXXTentacion] was planning I’d like to take over and also make it a day of remembrance,” wrote the 2018 XXL Freshman on his Instagram story yesterday (Jun. 20).

The duo had a rocky relationship at times. Despite not putting as much energy into their Members Only collective, they reunited at the Rolling Loud Festival earlier this year. Ski Mask was broken up upon hearing about his friend’s death, and took to social media to memorialize the 20-year-old.

“I Love You, I’m Sorry For Everything, Forever Jahseh F**king Forever,” wrote the “In My Mind” rapper on Instagram in a caption accompanying a photo of him and the late-musician.

XXXTentacion was killed outside of a motorcycle dealership earlier this week. Witnesses to the incident say that he was shot in the neck and died almost instantly. An arrest has been made in connection to the crime; 22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was detained in Pompano Beach Wednesday evening (June 20), and was charged with first-degree murder.

CREDIT: Instagram/ @theslumpgod