Snoop Dogg closed out the 2018 BET Awards with a medley of his hits, followed by a God-inspired conclusion.

Representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities by rocking a Grambling State University jumpsuit, Uncle Snoop began his set with the early ’90s classic “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” from debut album Doggystyle, which also served a celebration of the album’s 25 anniversary. The veteran rapper also performed his club-favorite “The Next Episode.”

After the nostalgia, the married father of three switched things up and took the audience to church by performing two songs from his latest gospel album, Bible of Love, released earlier this year. Sly Pyper joined Snoop for frolic rendition of “Sunrise,” and gospel singer Tye Tribbett helped Snoop run through “You,” both songs from Bible of Love. Snoop’s performance was backed by a gospel choir.

Watch the video above.