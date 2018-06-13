Rookie rapper Quandon Rondo continues to climb up the hip-hop ladder. Today (June 13), fresh off his Life B4 Fame mixtape, the Savannah, GA. native released a brand new loosie titled, “Kiccin’ Shit.”

Here, the 19-year-old reminds listeners that’s quick on gun-play and knuckle game. Rich Homie Quan holds down the song hook.

After more than few stints in juvenile. After coming home in Oct. 2017, the reformed younging decided to take rapping serious. He first garnered attention with his Lil Baby-assisted “I Remember,” “Paradise,” and “Motivation.”

In April of this year, Rondo released Life B4 Fame, which garnered more than a million views in a couple days. The authentic pain that comes out in Quando’s music gives him an edge over the MCs who chase fads.

Stream “Kiccin’ Shit” and Life B4 Fame below.



Life B4 Fame

