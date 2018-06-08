Stream ‘Superfly’ Soundtrack Feat. Miguel, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug & More

The much-anticipated Superfly soundtrack is finally here, however, the film does not hit theaters until next week (June 13).

Executive produced by Future, the 13-song soundtrack features an all-star lineup of Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Khalid, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Miguel, Yung Bans, Gunna, Sleepy Brown, H.E.R. and Scar. Super Hendrix is featured on 10 of the 13 tracks.

The soundtrack was jumpstarted by singles “No Shame” with Future and PARTYNEXTDOOR, “Walk On Minks” with Future, and “Bag” with Yung Bans and Future, and “This Way” with Khalid and H.E.R.

The original Super Fly is a classic blaxploitation movie filmed during the ’70s, and starred Ron O’Neal. The original soundtrack featured music written by and performed by Curtis Mayfield.