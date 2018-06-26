On Tuesday morning (June 26), the Supreme Court decided to align with Donald Trump’s travel ban, a decision that pitted five justices in favor against four on the opposing end. Trump now has the legal authority to control immigration which affects those in Syria, Iran, North Korea, Yemen, Venezuela (government representatives only), Somalia, and Libya, NPR reports.

When Trump first announced his plan in 2017, many took to social media to voice their concerns under the hashtag #NoMuslimBanEver. According to The Washington Post, part of Trump’s basis for this immigration policy is rooted in terrorism. Visa applications or screenings for those emigrating from Somalia will be even stricter while North Korea and Syria’s citizens will be prohibited from entering the U.S. through visa paperwork, beginning Oct. 18, the Post states. Iranians will only be able to file for a student visa.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the ruling now backs an “openly discriminatory policy motivated by animus.” The decision even prompted a response from Trump on Twitter, writing “Wow!” to the controversial ruling. Trump’s request was denied two times before the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Let’s be clear – this Muslim Ban was never been about national security. It was about discrimination against immigrants and an entire religion. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 26, 2018

If it walks like a Muslim ban and quacks like a Muslim ban, then this Supreme Court decision is ducked up. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 26, 2018

Shameful day for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/mpoMvG9dBt — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2018

#SCOTUS failed us today. They decided on the side of xenophobia and racism. This is a devastating decision for Muslim and Refugee communities. More families separated by a white supremacist agenda. #NoMuslimBanEver #StandWithMuslims — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 26, 2018

Justice Sotomayor, joined by Justice Ginsburg, writes a powerful dissent in Muslim ban case. She rightly defends religious liberty for ALL. #NoMuslimBanEver pic.twitter.com/th9VZX9UFO — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) June 26, 2018

Disgusted to hear that the Supreme Court is upholding the xenophobic Muslim ban. This ban is immoral and an affront to our collective humanity. This is a terribly sad day in US history, but the story won’t end here. We’ll continue to fight for justice & dignity. #NoMuslimBanEver — OPAL TOMETI (@opalayo) June 26, 2018

History will look back on today's #SCOTUS decision as one where the court endorsed discrimination. RT if you agree: #NoMuslimBanEver pic.twitter.com/59fKW1nfbE — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) June 26, 2018

The Trump travel ban is a gross violation of our American values, and the Supreme Court's ruling along partisan lines does nothing to change that. This bigoted policy is a thinly veiled attempt to govern by hate and continue the federal government's assault on immigrants. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 26, 2018

Sen. Cory Booker on the travel ban ruling: "This is a moral moment in our country. What the Supreme Court decided today is not just wrong, it is dangerous. It makes us less safe and it undermines the values of our country" https://t.co/ntuh8FpkVZ pic.twitter.com/zRr73j9R78 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 26, 2018

The Supreme Court sided with fear, racism and xenophobia and against the American ideals of religious freedom and tolerance. Trump's travel ban isn't about keeping America safe. Just look at Trump’s own words. It's always been a racist attempt to ban Muslims from entering the US. https://t.co/fwKcmanP3i — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 26, 2018

Muslim ban

Separating migrant parents and children, even babies

Planned internment camps

Puerto Rico & USVI left to suffer

Realigning America with dictators and spurning our allies

Black athletes forced into patriotic displays

Trade wars Trump has been president 17 months. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 26, 2018

The Supreme Court also made another landmark decision concerning pregnancy. In a 5-4 ruling, a California law that originally mandated “religiously affiliated pregnancy centers” notify its clients of other methods of terminating a pregnancy, to be unconstitutional. Religious groups claimed the original law violated the First Amendment.

“We are pleased that today’s decision protects Americans’ freedom of speech,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “Speakers should not be forced by their government to promote a message with which they disagree, and pro-life pregnancy centers in California should not be forced to advertise abortion and undermine the very reason they exist. This Department will continue to vigorously defend the freedom of all Americans to speak peacefully in accord with their deeply held beliefs and conscience.”