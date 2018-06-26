Supreme Court Rules 5-4 To Support Donald Trump’s Travel Ban

News

CREDIT: Getty Images

On Tuesday morning (June 26), the Supreme Court decided to align with Donald Trump’s travel ban, a decision that pitted five justices in favor against four on the opposing end. Trump now has the legal authority to control immigration which affects those in Syria, Iran, North Korea, Yemen, Venezuela (government representatives only), Somalia, and Libya, NPR reports.

When Trump first announced his plan in 2017, many took to social media to voice their concerns under the hashtag #NoMuslimBanEver. According to The Washington Post, part of Trump’s basis for this immigration policy is rooted in terrorism. Visa applications or screenings for those emigrating from Somalia will be even stricter while North Korea and Syria’s citizens will be prohibited from entering the U.S. through visa paperwork, beginning Oct. 18, the Post states. Iranians will only be able to file for a student visa.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the ruling now backs an “openly discriminatory policy motivated by animus.” The decision even prompted a response from Trump on Twitter, writing “Wow!” to the controversial ruling. Trump’s request was denied two times before the Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

The Supreme Court also made another landmark decision concerning pregnancy. In a 5-4 ruling, a California law that originally mandated “religiously affiliated pregnancy centers” notify its clients of other methods of terminating a pregnancy, to be unconstitutional. Religious groups claimed the original law violated the First Amendment.

“We are pleased that today’s decision protects Americans’ freedom of speech,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “Speakers should not be forced by their government to promote a message with which they disagree, and pro-life pregnancy centers in California should not be forced to advertise abortion and undermine the very reason they exist. This Department will continue to vigorously defend the freedom of all Americans to speak peacefully in accord with their deeply held beliefs and conscience.”

Tags: Donald Trump, travel ban