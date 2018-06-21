There’s no denying that Swae Lee is a hitmaker. And it looks like the energetic artist has another smash on his hands with “Guatemala.” Today (June 22), Swae decided to unveil the brand new music visuals for “Guatemala.”

Shot before the horrific volcano that tore through Guatemala, Swae Lee slides through the vacation spot for some sightseeing, dancing with locals, and club hopping.

The Tupelo, MS. rapper isn’t exploiting Guatemala, either. He’s donating all proceeds from the video to the city.

Just ahead of the third installment of the Sremm Life, the Mississippi rappers shared their mini-film, SR3MM: Chapter One. Here, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi wake up after–what appears to have been a wild night– to someone ringing the door bell. The person ends being a guy, played by Mike Epps, from the neighborhood looking for his daughter.

YOOO!! Guatemala video dropping today all proceeds going to Guatemala ❤️ — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) June 21, 2018

“Guatemala” comes from SR3MM, released May 4, 2018.

Watch the video above.