SZA is back.

Despite her recent health battles, the singer returned to the stage for her scheduled set at Firefly Music Festival on Sunday (June 17). When TDE label-head Top Dawg released a public statement in May with news of pulling SZA from the Championship Tour dates in an attempt “to prevent any permanent damage” due to swollen vocal chords, the singer did a quick post and delete expressing her agitation with the situation a few days later. Since then, fans have been left in the dark.

Though Top Dawg promised to bring her back to good health with “the best doctors,” her followers haven’t heard much since. Turns out, Top Dawg fulfilled his oath. On Sunday, the “Broken Clocks” singer made a quick Twitter appearance to publish an update on the situation.

“Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and I’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely.”

Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Today we give it a go and hit the stage at firefly …see u at 8 . — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Hopefully, this means the singer will return to TDE’s Championship Tour soon.