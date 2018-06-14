Teairra Mari’s request for a restraining order against 50 Cent has reportedly been denied. A judge reportedly made the decision after Mari claimed the rapper posted sexually explicit content of her on social media earlier this year.

Videos and photographs quickly began circulating the Internet on May 9, displaying the Love & Hip Hop star performing a series of sexual acts with her then-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad. While the photos didn’t originally come from 50 Cent (the singer was hacked by an unknown assailant), the rapper reportedly partook in the scandal by sharing the photos on his Instagram account. He continued to joke in the caption as well.

“Last week I found out that my boyfriend was cheating on me, so I broke up with him. Right after that, he posted a sex tape and an obscene photo of me, clearly to humiliate me. Then his good friend 50 Cent posted the obscene photo of me on his Instagram and said, ‘Get the strap,'” Mari said at the time of the incident.

Teairra Mari later filed a civil lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend and 50 for revenge porn as well as restraining orders against both men. Teairra’s attorney, Lisa Bloom claimed the judge denied their request due to the lack of evidence. “She was not convinced that the photo 50 Cent posted, with ejaculate on our client’s face, showed her ‘engaging’ in a sexual act,” Bloom told TMZ. “Common sense dictates that a photo of a woman with ejaculate on her face clearly depicts a sex act, and is the kind of humiliation the revenge porn law was designed to ban.”

While the restraining orders were not granted in Teairra’s favor, the verdict is still out on both of her civil suit cases. TMZ confirms that Abdul-Ahad is scheduled to appear in court sometime in June 2018.