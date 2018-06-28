It looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is done with the rap beef. The controversial artist took to social media on Thursday evening (June 28), to announce that he would be promoting positive vibes from here on out.

“POSITIVE VIBES NOW NO MORE BEEFS,” Tekashi wrote in a post on Twitter. He later elaborated on his declaration in a now-deleted video post on Instagram. “So I’m not going to address any of the bulls**t that’s going on,” he declared. “I’m having fun. I’m on my positive s**t. I don’t want to beef with nobody. I been doing so good.”

POSITIVE VIBES NOW NO MORE BEEFS — 6ix9ine (@6ix9ine) June 28, 2018

Oddly enough, after denouncing beefs, the rapper seemed to throw shots at someone, saying, “I do not do 200-capacity rooms like you do.” “This beef is for some clout,” he continued. “You do not want to beef with me, trust me.”

While Tekashi 69 failed to name anyone in particular, there is a long list of potential subjects. In the past, the artist has beefed with YG, The Game, and Chief Keef. Most recently however, Tekashi has been at war with Chicago artist Juice Wrld. Juice recently led a “F**k 6ix9ine” chant during a live concert, so the video was likely directed at him.

Shortly after his first Instagram video, Tekashi released another clip, roll playing a scenario of stealing another rapper’s girlfriend. “LMAOOOOOO I COULDNT HOLD IT ‼️‼️‼️‼️ WHY BEEF WITH ME. EMO A** N***A TROLLING IS LIFE.”

So, those positive vibes didn’t last too long after all.