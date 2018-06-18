Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t seem to stay out of trouble. The rapper is reportedly under investigation by the NYPD for his possible involvement in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef, TMZ reports. Authorities suspect the rapper is connected to the two suspects who shot at Keef outside of the W Hotel in Times Square on June 2.

NYPD reportedly has two male suspects in custody after obtaining surveillance video of the attempted shooting. Police confirm the men stalked Keef the night of the incident, following him from a local restaurant to the W. The suspects reportedly fired several shots at Keef and a friend outside of the hotel while they were smoking cigarettes, but missed and hit a nearby sign instead.

Tekashi has denied any involvement in the incident, and authorities confirmed that he was in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting. Nevertheless, police seem to think he may have ordered a hit on the rapper.

Tekashi69 and Chief Keef have reportedly been beefing for quite some time now. In recent weeks, 6ix9ine has been taunting Keef on social media. He also attempted to get under Keef’s skin by taking the mother of his kids, Slim Danger, out on a shopping spree.