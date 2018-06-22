Tekashi 6ix9ine was forced to postpone two of his European concerts after he was denied entry into the United Kingdom. The news was announced via a statement from his management team on Facebook on Thursday (June 21).

Both Tekashi’s shows in London and Manchester, UK were cancelled for June 21 and June 22, respectively. The controversial rapper’s team cited “an issue with immigration” as the reason for the postponement.

The Victoria Warehouse, the the venue in Manchester, also released a statement on its Twitter account, stating: “We apologise for the obvious disappointment this will cause to everyone who has purchased tickets and made arrangements to attend the concert.”

Statement regarding Friday's show with Tekashi 6IX9INE. pic.twitter.com/KZIHF9KYhl — Victoria Warehouse (@VicWarehouse) June 21, 2018

Venue organizers noted that the shows would either be rescheduled by a different promoter for another date or ticket holders would be refunded for their purchases.

Tekashi 69 has run into a streak of bad luck within the past year. The rapper is currently being investigated for his possible involvement in the Chief Keef shooting that took place in May 2018. Earlier that same month, Tekashi was wanted by police for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a mall in Houston.

It’s unclear what the issues with immigration consist of, but the UK’s Immigration Rules for Visitors website stated that a person can be refused entry into the country if they have been convicted of a criminal offense or been sentenced to prison. There will be more updates within the next 14 days, according to the statement.