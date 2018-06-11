Tekashi69 continues to troll. This week, the Brooklyn rapper calls out Hot 97′s Ebro Darden for denying him entrance to Hot 97’s 2018 Summer Jam which took place on Sunday night at the Met Life Stadium.

The Gummo” rapper hopped on a video call with DJ Akademiks to discuss not performing at the well-known hip-hop concert.

“Shoutout to these artists,” 6ix9ine said. “What is ni**as there doing from Philly? What is ni**as there doing from Cali? Where’s your New York artists, blood? Hot 97 is a New York radio station, Blood.”

“I did not need radio to blow up. I don’t need them, so I don’t politic with them,” 6ix9ine added. “I don’t do the sit-down interviews. I don’t do all the extra shit they ask artist to do…I don’t entertain none of them politics.”

Akademiks added, “Summer Jam hadn’t been the same for a while, and to not have an hot artist like you…you and Cardi B.”

Weeks ago, Ebro replied to a Twee about Tekashi performing at Summer Jam with “wait on it,” then said his rise was “all internet hype.”

All internet hype https://t.co/RsROxQs1mw — Click Bait Bro (@oldmanebro) April 5, 2018

Also, there’s video of 6ix9ine attempting to iron out a disagreement with a man, who appears to be afraid of Tekashi and his team.

