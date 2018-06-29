Tessa Thompson Confirms “Love” For Girlfriend, Janelle Monae

Update: 3:48 PM EST (June 29, 2018) – Tessa Thompson issued the tweet below clarifying the couple, relationship rumors regarding Janelle Monae. “Sometimes we cheer so loudly at someone speaking their truth, that we miss what they say,” she writes. “I didn’t say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things.”

Sometimes we cheer so loudly at someone speaking their truth, that we miss what they say. (Here’s looking at you media journalism). I didn’t say I was in a relationship. But I said lots of other things. All below. One thing I missed — Pride Has No End. x https://t.co/yEd0Ep6K17 — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) June 29, 2018

As Pride month comes to a close, two Hollywood darlings are giving us extra reasons to toss the multicolored confetti. Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae have been inseparable lately, both on screen and out on the town, and there’s good reason for it. In a new interview with Net-A-Porter, Thompson officially came out, hinting that she and the Dirty Computer singer are likely an item.

“We love each other deeply, we’re so close. We vibrate on the same frequency,” Thompson said of Monae. “If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.” She went on to note her trepidations about going public with a relationship. One on hand, they’re normal people who want to love in the privacy of their own homes. On the other, however, they are aware of how their platforms could help normalize LGBTQIA+ relationships and empower people of lesser privilege existing within these spaces.

“It’s tricky because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” Thompson continued.

Back in April 2018, Monae also came out as pansexual (or “a free motherf**ker”) in an interview with Rolling Stone in support of her empowering and queer-friendly new project and emotion picture. Love and happiness to the pair, regardless.

Watch Tessa Thompson play Janelle Monae’s love interest in Monae’s emotion picture for Dirty Computer below.

