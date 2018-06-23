Teyana Taylor finally dropped her latest studio album, Keep That Same Energy on June 23. The singer’s new project features eight songs with appearances from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

Taylor hosted a listening party in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 21) to celebrate her new release. Guests included Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian. Ahead of the record’s debut, the Harlemite revealed that Lauryn Hill sent her a voice note to use on her album’s interlude.

.@TEYANATAYLOR keeping it all the way 💯 on her album. pic.twitter.com/K9T1E7ce92 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) June 22, 2018

Taylor is the latest G.O.O.D. Music artist to get her shine. She follows behind Nas’ Nasir, Kanye and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts, Ye, and Pusha T’s DAYTONA. Kanye produced all of the albums on the roster.

In addition to the album, Taylor has been hard at work on a number of other projects, including her 90s-inspired nail salon Junie Bee Nails, her family TV show Teyana & Iman, as well as a number of live appearances.

Keep That Same Energy is now available on all streaming services. Listen to the album below.