Kanye West and G.O.O.D Music have been on a roll with a new album every week, and a listening party to accompany each new release. Tomorrow (Jun. 22), Teyana Taylor is set to round out the five albums released since late-May. Her sophomore LP is dubbed KTSE, and her listening party will be held in Los Angeles tonight.

While details about the multi-hyphenate’s forthcoming effort are scarce, Taylor revealed that Lauryn Hill is featured on an album interlude, titled “A Word From L Boogie.”

“THAT MOMENT WHEN L BOOGIE @MsLaurynHill sends you a voice note with some strong words of encouragement for ya album interlude OMG OMG OMG I’m about to die,” Teyana wrote on Twitter early Thursday morning (Jun. 21). “#AWORDFROMLBOOGIE BOUT TO BE LIT #KTSE JUNE 22ND,” she continued. A myriad of emojis followed her social media announcement.

Taylor has been upfront about her admiration for the Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill artist, and she named her 2012 mixtape The Misunderstanding Of Teyana Taylor. In 2014, she met Ms. Hill after being invited to her daughter’s Sweet 16, and detailed her experience via Instagram.

“This Woman Made Me Understand That Its Ok To Be Unique Musically, Fight The System If You Have To For What U Believe In,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption of a photo she posted of her and Ms. Hill.