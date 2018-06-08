Father’s Day is approaching. R&B duo, THEY. decided to return with a new song titled, “Pops,” to honor the men who’ve helped guide them.

With Dante Jones, handling the song’s production, both Jones and Drew Love reflect on their respective relationships with their fathers.

“I know my drinking from my daddy/Used to kick the wisdom when while he sipped up on his Brandy/He pushed the limit but that nigga used to whip it like a caddy/Never saw the method to his madness/Someday’s I would scream, “I can’t stand you”/And then he slipped up say he wished he never had me/I closed the distance once that nigga moved to Cali/I wish I never moved to Cali.,” sings THEY.

This marks the first record THEY. has released since April’s “Thrive” and A”in’t the Same.” The group’s album, Nü Religion: Hyena was released in 2017.

In addition to dropping their new sing;e, the duo revealed plans link with barbershop in an effort to give out free haircuts to local fathers. “In celebration of Father’s Day and our next single “Pops” , we’ve teamed up with select barbershops. Take your Dad to get a free haircut on us.”

In celebration of Father’s Day and our next single “Pops” , we’ve teamed up with select barbershops. Take your Dad to get a free haircut on us! https://t.co/GVYK4o4wMi — THEY. (@unofficialTHEY) June 4, 2018

Stream Pop’s below.

