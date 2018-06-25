The Internet was abuzz regarding the notion that Donald Glover/Childish Gambino might have plagiarized his number one-hit “This Is America.”

According to a Reddit forum, the viral track from the Awaken, My Love! musician has several sonic and lyrical similarities to Jase Harley’s “American Pharoah.” The New Jersey musician released his debut album Free Pxrn: The Memoir Of An American Heathen in 2016.

“Idgaf if you love yourself some gambino, this is robbery. Dude gets knocked down in my book for this one,” a Twitter user wrote, while another commented, “Jamie Foxx talking about This Is America [at the 2018 BET Awards] and we found out Donald Glover stole the song today…”

While Glover hasn’t commented on the similarities and the Internet chatter, his manager Fam Udeorji had a few words in a since-deleted tweet.

“The Internet is a place for no consequences,” he wrote on Monday (Jun. 25). “I hate that Toronto Akademiks/ every white blogger can say something as gospel and y’all take it.”

Udeorji also wrote that the track couldn’t have been plagiarized since it’s not as new as everyone thinks.

“[‘This Is America’] is 3 yrs old, and we have pro tools files to prove it,” he continued. “But f**k you and your moms, and your future fetuses. stay blessed.”

Do you hear any similarities, or it’s just a happy coincidence? Sound off in the comments.

CREDIT: Twitter/ @famlikefamily