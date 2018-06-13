Tiffany Haddish isn’t bothered by what appeared to be shade by fellow comedian and The Last O.G. co-star Tracy Morgan recently.

In her cover story with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday (June 13), the triple threat opened up about her adored career and the many lessons she’s learned along the way. One was knowing her artistic worth, which caused a bit of tiff on the set of the TBS comedy The Last O.G.

Booked before the release of Girls Trip, Haddish plays the role of Shay, Tray’s (Morgan) former girlfriend whose life has evolved during Tray’s time in prison.

As he hilariously navigates through a gentrified Brooklyn 15 years later, he also tries to win over his former flame. As her brand grew, expectations for her to bust out “She Ready-isms” as Shay came with it, which she refused to do. She also shared how her relationship with Morgan changed as well.

While doing promo for the Vulture Festival in May, Morgan took part in an interview where he brushed off a question about his co-star. “We’re not gonna go there,” he said. “Because this isn’t Tiffany’s show. This is Tracy Morgan. This is The Last O.G. If you’re going to go there, ask that about Tiffany, ask that about Cedric [The Entertainer], ask that about Kraft services, everyone that comes to work on that show. I don’t like that.”

The series was thought of years ago by Morgan and with the help of Jordan Peele, became a reality as the first season wrapped earlier this month.

As comedians like Lil Rey Howery came to Haddish’s defense on social media, the comedian shared how it didn’t bother her.

“You guys, chill. He’s probably just tired of hearing my name,” she said. “It’s exhausting. I’m tired of hearing my name. I could see how that could be irritating, like, ‘Hello, I died, people. I’m back from the dead. Tiffany’s cool, but it’s me sitting here now.’ So, I get it, I’m not mad about it, I love me some Tracy.”

During a sit down with the Associated Press in April, Morgan and Haddish were candid about their unique chemistry. “I already knew that she was a tough cookie before I got to the set,” he said. “That’s what made me pick her [for the role].”

Haddish hinted towards their artistic differences, but explained how her ideas were always respected. “You’re able to give more input on how you feel about about the character, what you think this should be, or that should be and your point of view of respected,” she said. “It may not be what we do, but it’s respected.”

Haddish and Morgan will reunite with the rest of the cast this summer to film season two of the comedy.

