Tiffany Haddish Lost $100K After Drake Flaked On Their Dinner Date

Breakout star Tiffany Haddish is the latest feature on Jada Pinkett Smith’s weekly talk show, Red Table Talk.

Friends since the set of Girls Trip, the two discuss her sudden rise to fame, unexpected encounters with celebrities, and her favorite male body part.

A busy as she is, Haddish recently added ‘video vixen’ to her long list of titles with her cameo in Drake’s “Nice For What” video. When asked about her love life, the star stated that though she doesn’t have a lot of time for it, when someone that she is interested asks her out, she has absolutely no problem clearing her schedule to make time.

So when her casual work-related texts with Drake led to the rapper asking her out to dinner, Tiffany was sure to take valuable time off to get ready for the exciting date night. Everything was going as planned until the 6 God texted her from Canada with a “family emergency.” Noted.

“I could’ve made $100,000 today, but I was tryna see what that D do. But alright, not gonna do that again” joked the rising star.

Clearly, nothing was off-limits to the conversation as the comedienne was honest, funny and unapologetically herself.

Watch the hilarious episode below.

