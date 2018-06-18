Tiffany Haddish is reaadddy… for another movie role.

Comedy’s new it-girl has reportedly been cast in Tyler Perry’s upcoming feature film, Nobody’s Fool alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Tika Sumpter, and the new trailer looks pretty hilarious.

According to the teaser, the film follows a successful businesswoman named Danica (played by Sumpter) who reunites with her sister, Tanya (Haddish), who was recently released from prison. Together, the duo embarks on a journey to unearth the mysterious man who has been catfishing Danica for the past year. Along the way, they each learn something about their crazy family, including their uninterested mother (Goldberg). The movie also features appearances from Power’s Omari Hardwick and Glee’s Amber Riley.

Haddish has a full lineup of movie and television appearances ahead of her. The actress recently signed a deal with Netflix, is set to star in Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G. on TBS, and has been cast in Kevin Hart’s Night School this fall. She is also in talks of adapting her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

Nobody’s Fool reportedly hits theater on Nov. 2. Check out the 2-minute trailer above.