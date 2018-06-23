Before Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin dissolve over 20 years of marriage, the former reportedly claims her soon-to-be ex-husband concealed an undisclosed amount of funds from her during their union.

According to TMZ, Campbell’s filed documents state Martin was “ hiding and misappropriating money.” This news arrives months after Campbell filed for divorce and entered a state of separation since 2016, BET adds.

In February 2018, Campbell took to Twitter to announce her separation from Martin. The pair have two children together, ages six and eight. “It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family,” the famed actress stated.

After 27 years of being together and 2 amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.” @DUANEMARTIN_ said to me Best this morn “we are family FOREVER” — Tisha4real (@TishaCampblMrtn) February 22, 2018

Campbell and Martin wed in 1996. Since news of their divorce, the former couple continued to make strides within their acting careers. Campbell appeared on FOX’s hit show Empire, and Martin will reportedly appear in the spinoff of Bad Boys.