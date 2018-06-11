After a three-month rap-filled promo run, Travis Scott was announced as this year’s guest performer at the 2018 NBA Awards. Scott is scheduled to perform hit songs “Goosebumps” and “Butterfly Effect” at the showcase set to take place on June 25. While this announcement is just a tally mark of the amazing run the Rodeo rapper has had this year, the announcement comes as a bit of a surprise.

As we all know, J.Cole was the featured artist during the entire NBA post-season, debuting a new ball-related verse back in April. The league also featured numerous songs from KOD and 4 Your Eyez Only throughout the rollout of the NBA playoffs.

While the announcement may have come as a surprise, the show is bound to be exciting regardless. In anticipation of La Flame’s forthcoming album Astroworld, Scott’s recently released single “Watch” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West created a fan-frenzy. This performance will only heighten that anticipation.

The musical performance at this year’s #NBAAwards will give you ‘Goosebumps.’@trvisXX – June 25 on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1fq0P4p3pP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 11, 2018

In addition to Scott’s performance, the showcase, hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, will also award the league’s top-performers in categories like Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Most Improved Player.

The event will go down live on June 25 on TNT at 9 p.m. EST.