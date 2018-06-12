In his new video for “Right Now,” from his most recent LP, Rough Drafts Pt. 1, Trevor Jackson bears all. The sensual song is accompanied by even rawer visuals.

At the beginning of the video, it’s clear that Jackson is borrowing a page from D’Angelo’s “Untitled” music video with a close-up shot that gradually becomes a medium shot of the singer’s naked body. Toward the end, Jackson pulls inspiration from the biblical story of creation in the book of Genesis. He’s sprayed with blood, reaches into his side (rib), and out comes a woman. The black D’Angelo-esque backdrop disappears and the two are transported to what one could imagine is the Garden of Eden. Eve runs off and an apple is used to depict temptation.

The song and the entire project are inspired by Jackson’s (and the general) belief that we’re all working to become our best selves.

Fans are receiving Jackson’s video well and it’s just another win for him this year. After Rough Drafts Pt. 1 dropped in March, things have only gotten better for the singer. Jackson co-stars on Freeform’s Grown-ish and will star as Youngblood Priest in the Superfly reboot, hitting theaters on June 13.

If you haven’t seen the NSFW video yet, watch below.