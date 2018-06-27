Trump Supporter Files Assault Charges Against Maxine Waters

In only what can be described as a deep sigh, an alleged journalist has accused Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) of assault after following her into a government building.

Laura Loomer, a supporter of President Donald Trump and conservative ally, filed assault charges against Waters following an incident that took place on Monday (June 25). As Waters walked through the Congress building, Loomer introduced herself and proceeded to ask her questions. Waters repeatedly said she had no problems taking a meeting with Loomer to talk, but Loomer continued to film Waters as she walked away.

The exchanged nearly turned physical when Loomer got increasingly close to Waters. As Waters entered the elevator with her staff, Loomer tried to jump into the elevator.

The exchange was cringe-worthy, to say the least:

LOOMER: I just wanted to ask you, where are conservatives allowed to go?

WATERS: Please come to my office —

LOOMER: Are there separate —

WATERS: — and talk with me.

LOOMER: Do we sit at the back of the bus?

WATERS: Please come. Please come to my office and talk with me.

LOOMER: Where can we eat?

WATERS: We’ll be happy to talk to you.

LOOMER: Where can a conservative eat at a restaurant in D.C.?

WATERS: Please come to my office and talk.

LOOMER: I’m asking you right now.

WATERS: Please come to my office and talk.

LOOMER: You’re talking about civility.

WATERS: Yes.

LOOMER: Do you think it’s civil to call for the harassment —

WATERS: Please come to my office and sit down and talk with me.

LOOMER: No. I’m asking you right now.

WATERS: Will you please come to my office?

LOOMER: Are we supposed to sit at the back of the bus?

CONGRESSIONAL AIDE #1: This elevator is members only.

CONGRESSIONAL AIDE #2: This elevator is members only.

CONGRESSIONAL AIDE #3: It’s a members elevator. Ma’am, it’s a members elevator. Ma’am, it’s a — ma’am, it’s a members elevator. Members have to vote.

Loomer shared the video on YouTube and edited an image of the 79-year-old. She also bragged about the incident on her website, claiming Waters was “LOOMERED.” While she’s claimed to have been assaulted by Waters, she was happy to post in front of her office and tweet for hours about the incident.

CREDIT: YouTube

BREAKING: Today I filed a police report w/ @CapitolPolice against @RepMaxineWaters. Yesterday when I confronted her on Capitol Hill, she ASSAULTED me. She hit my hand, then she swatted me in the face twice w/ her papers. I’m pressing charges against her. https://t.co/t6GiTwI97x — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 27, 2018

Waters has yet to respond to the accusations. Watch the exchange below.