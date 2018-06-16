Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the digital streets with a surprise album–Everything Is Love–and its first visual, “APE SH*T,” on Saturday afternoon (June 16). Like clockwork, the Twitter reactions from Beyhive members and fans alike started rolling in with the perfect memes, GIFS, bee emojis and, most of all, pure hilarity.

“Beyoncé has all six infinity stones,” tweeted one fan. “Beyoncé is the greatest rapper alive don’t @ me,” proclaimed another.

Shortly after #Beyonce, #JayZ and #EverythingIsLove shot to Twitter’s trending topics panel, song lyrics from the 9-track album soon became tweet-worthy quotes. “That’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list” and “Put some respect on my check” made their rounds in the webosphere.

GIFs of Tiffany Pollard (New York from VH1’s Flavor of Love) also made flooded timelines, thanks to her classic quote in response to a castmate saying she looks like Beyonce.

Beyoncé: *uses iPhone X facial recognition* iPhone X: pic.twitter.com/8ao9moveCd — brendon skolat (@brendonSkolat) September 12, 2017

Beyoncé and Jay Z….

So you drop a surprise album #EverythingIsLove

And you drop it ONLY on Tidal

the app that NO ONE has or uses or wants

Tweet out your locations, I just wanna talk… pic.twitter.com/RSq0dFMkqf — Kevin Figz (@kevinfigman) June 16, 2018

With them having a few days in between their London and Amsterdam stops on their On The Run II tour, it’s clear The Carters had time today.

Read some of the Twitter reactions from Black Twitter, the community that never disappoints.

Adult Contemporary Hip Hop. 🙏🏿 #EverythingIsLove — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 16, 2018

“That’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list..” #EverythingIsLove ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/IwO9PG12sG — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) June 16, 2018

Beyoncè, the most powerful vocalist of this generation, out there ended all the rappers' careers rapping her soul out. I don't make the rules #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/EmmFtCsigL — senamjoon (@supremonstur) June 16, 2018

Me walking over to my phone to login to my Tidal account #EverythingIsLove #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/9qTYh8XaXW — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé has all six infinity stones. — Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) June 16, 2018

I’m in a car full of Nas fans and they listening to this album like pic.twitter.com/c8pqs4AeKd — HustleSimmons (@HustleSimmons) June 16, 2018

“In a glass house still throwing stones”-Beyoncé, the most self-aware rapper around — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) June 16, 2018

Me signing up to @TIDAL for the 9th time this year, with a new email address, to get the 30 day free trial. #EverythingisLove #TheCarters #Beyonce #JayZ pic.twitter.com/JjM3ek1mtA — James Hinton (@jameshinton) June 16, 2018

"to all the good girls that love hustlas, to the mothers that put up with us, to all the babies that suffer cause us, we only know love because of ya… black queen, you rescued us." -hov's love letter to us 👑#everythingislove pic.twitter.com/tSgXW25bsX — niki (@missjournalism) June 16, 2018

Me trying to learn the lyrics to Beyonce & Jay new album #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/ZWGsm9W8Di — Truth Only (@TruthTellerAsh) June 16, 2018

the Lord told me the other day to keep that tidal account open just in case. pic.twitter.com/msmy2HZO4U — king crissle (@crissles) June 16, 2018

Everybody getting their 78th free trial on Tidal #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/7lDt52irQg — TripleTeaaaPodcast☕️ (@TripleTeaaa) June 16, 2018

Jay Z shouted me out once again!!!! God damn…. #RocNation I’m coming home — Glory Boy (@ChiefKeef) June 16, 2018

Nothing to see here, just Beyoncé and Jay renting out The Louvre for a music video, no big deal#EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/AMTO4VBzm6 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2018

Everyone loves talking about how Bey and Jay address everything about their lives in their music lately but unless i am mistaken I didn't hear one word about #WhoBitBeyonce — Dan Rys (@danrys) June 16, 2018

Bonnie and Clyde smiling at Becky for making them richer ICONIC #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/yF0D8J8URT — Malcolm (@xomalcolm) June 16, 2018

#EverythingIsLove is really a Beyoncé featuring Jay Z album. i don’t make the rules but i just don’t argue with the God that did. thank you for coming to my ted talk pic.twitter.com/IGEc5JlFt9 — Blair Waldorf (@pettyyonceh) June 16, 2018

This is so asthectically pleasing. Like wow pic.twitter.com/6RNaYw8RJA — P♡ (@pxyonce) June 16, 2018

I just want to thank Beyonce and ‘nem for releasing this album at 4:30pm on a Saturday when I’m sitting in my pjs in my living room with nothing to do. Blessings surround us.

BLESSING 👏🏿SURROUND 👏🏿US👏🏿! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé is the greatest rapper alive don’t @ me #EverythingisLove pic.twitter.com/TY75lkx5aB — evaporated water sign (@radandbougie) June 16, 2018

Beyoncé hopped on this new album like pic.twitter.com/Xgk0GGVcb0 — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) June 16, 2018

I told my wife there was a new Beyonce and Jay-Z album. She told me she had to run an errand, and now she's been circling the block in the car for the past 30 minutes like I can't see her. — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) June 16, 2018

Me, finally forgiving Jay Z pic.twitter.com/A3lCYwez03 — Russian Bot (@xoxoxMinnie) June 16, 2018