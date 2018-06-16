Twitter Reacts To The Carters’ Surprise Album, ‘Everything Is Love’
Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the digital streets with a surprise album–Everything Is Love–and its first visual, “APE SH*T,” on Saturday afternoon (June 16). Like clockwork, the Twitter reactions from Beyhive members and fans alike started rolling in with the perfect memes, GIFS, bee emojis and, most of all, pure hilarity.
“Beyoncé has all six infinity stones,” tweeted one fan. “Beyoncé is the greatest rapper alive don’t @ me,” proclaimed another.
Shortly after #Beyonce, #JayZ and #EverythingIsLove shot to Twitter’s trending topics panel, song lyrics from the 9-track album soon became tweet-worthy quotes. “That’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list” and “Put some respect on my check” made their rounds in the webosphere.
GIFs of Tiffany Pollard (New York from VH1’s Flavor of Love) also made flooded timelines, thanks to her classic quote in response to a castmate saying she looks like Beyonce.
With them having a few days in between their London and Amsterdam stops on their On The Run II tour, it’s clear The Carters had time today.
Read some of the Twitter reactions from Black Twitter, the community that never disappoints.
