Twitter Reacts To Alice Marie Johnson’s Commutation

President Donald Trump has reportedly granted commutation to Alice Marie Johnson – a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug charge – on Wednesday (June 6). The exciting news comes just days after Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss prison reform with the president.

Kim K shared the president’s decision on Twitter on June 6, writing “best news ever” in all caps with a news article.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

As previously reported, the reality star met with Trump at the tail end of May 2018 to speak on behalf of Johnson and other prisoners serving time for nonviolent offenses. Following her meeting, Kim tweeted: “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.” “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life,” she added. Trump also responded on Twitter, sharing a photo from their meeting.

Following the news, many people hopped on Twitter to share their reactions. The majority of users appear to be excited for Johnson, while others are astonished that Kardashian was able accomplishment what many had been fighting years for. Kim’s sister Khloe also responded, tweeting: “Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you.”

With Johnson’s clemency, there is possibly hope that others facing life for nonviolent charges will also be granted clemency. Check out reactions below.

Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you @KimKardashian 💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 6, 2018

Great news for Alice Johnson, who's been in federal prison since 1996 on a nonviolent drug offense. Kudos to Kim Kardashian for using her platform to amplify the advocacy many have been doing on Johnson's behalf (and so many others) for years. https://t.co/X2EKQfgPzW — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) June 6, 2018

There are thousands more like Alice Johnson — people languishing in federal prisons and serving long sentences for low-level, non-violent drug offenses. Let's hope this administration is willing to more broadly use its #clemency power. https://t.co/Yuz0nxL1Ht — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 6, 2018

RT @trillselda: And it’s still fuck him/her period RT @NYDailyNews: JUST IN: President Trump grants clemency to Alice Johnson after Kim Kardashian West visit https://t.co/kjf71oWh4x pic.twitter.com/CXQktlA4T8 — Lil Haiti BaeBy (@ImPepperAnne) June 6, 2018

Everyone kept bashing Kim K for meeting with Donald Trump yet he granted her clemency and got Alice Johnson free !!!!!! Keep hating while she’s doing something good — Rosalitaaaa⁶ (@Just_Roseee) June 6, 2018

Kardashian West hails the commutation of Alice Johnson: https://t.co/KVK8WtTNt4 — Dylan Hayward (@DylanHayward94) June 6, 2018

Clarification: the official term for what Trump signed is a commutation. Upshot is she leaves prison. https://t.co/THBFmJym85 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 6, 2018

Ecstatic for #AliceMarieJohnson's children & grandchildren let's Bring Our Incarcerated Parents Home #HopeForFathersDay https://t.co/PYaLDK8eOe — Ebony Underwood (@EbonyUceo) June 6, 2018

#AliceMarieJohnson let's be real now, the same white people who are going "I thought he was racist" are the same people who when this story came out about a yr ago did not want her released. — HeNN (@AlHeNNBHZ) June 6, 2018

It's amazing how Trump haters r freaking out re: the pardon of Alice Johnson as a political conspiracy. The comments I read r bizarre & hateful. Honestly calm down people. They would rather Alice rot then Trump have anything to do w/it. #POTUS @KimKardashian #AliceMarieJohnson — CaliforniaBossyGirl (@Californiabossy) June 6, 2018

So who is gonna be the first to ask Trump if he supports changing the sentencing practices for non-violent offenders that landed #AliceMarieJohnson with life in prison in the first place? I’d be willing to bet you how that discussion would go. https://t.co/KK3QjheVaZ — Bryan Vehonsky (@Bryan_Vehonsky) June 6, 2018