Twitter Reacts To Alice Marie Johnson’s Commutation
President Donald Trump has reportedly granted commutation to Alice Marie Johnson – a woman who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug charge – on Wednesday (June 6). The exciting news comes just days after Kim Kardashian visited the White House to discuss prison reform with the president.
Kim K shared the president’s decision on Twitter on June 6, writing “best news ever” in all caps with a news article.
As previously reported, the reality star met with Trump at the tail end of May 2018 to speak on behalf of Johnson and other prisoners serving time for nonviolent offenses. Following her meeting, Kim tweeted: “I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.” “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she —and so many like her—will get a second chance at life,” she added. Trump also responded on Twitter, sharing a photo from their meeting.
Following the news, many people hopped on Twitter to share their reactions. The majority of users appear to be excited for Johnson, while others are astonished that Kardashian was able accomplishment what many had been fighting years for. Kim’s sister Khloe also responded, tweeting: “Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you.”
With Johnson’s clemency, there is possibly hope that others facing life for nonviolent charges will also be granted clemency. Check out reactions below.