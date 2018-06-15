Tyler, the Creator has been sporadically releasing new music in 2018. Coming off the release of “435,” the Calif. native returns with a brand new freestyle titled, “Crust in their Eyes.”

Recording over Kanye West’s “Kids See Ghost,” which features Yasiin Bey, the Wolf MC comes correct as he touches on various topics such as love, haters, and staying focused.

“My sister called the other day and said she loved me wsup?/I called her back and said /I’m sorry that I dont say it enough/see I dont put up a front,I just say what I want/Never let a nigga tell me I couldnt stunt/Pro black but this twink white/I’ll sign if the ink right,” raps the Creator.

In 2017, Tyler released Flower Boy, his first full length album since 2015’s Cherry Bomb. The 14-song opus features cameos from Lil’ Wayne, Pharrell Williams, and Estelle — and ScHoolboy Q, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jaden Smith, Kali Uchis all contributed vocals to the album.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out “Okra,”“Bring It Back,” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks.”

Listen to “Crust in their Eyes” above.